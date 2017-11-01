The arrival of cold arctic air to much of B.C. will drop temperatures on Thursday and Friday and bring early November snow to places like Whistler.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement about the arctic front for 22 areas across the province, including Metro Vancouver.

It also issued a wind warning for B.C.'s Central Coast. Gusts up to 90 km/h are forecast for Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the statement about the arctic front says snowfall could accumulate in the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound, along with other parts of the province.

Whistler is expected to get up to 10 centimetres, while interior highway passes could see up to 15 centimetres of snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

A #BCHwy3 HighwayCam captured @MainroadEastK plowing Crowsnest Pass this morning. #ShiftIntoWinter pic.twitter.com/NiHyZ39Ubx — @TranBC

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says the arctic air will stay in place through the weekend with afternoon highs around Metro Vancouver only reaching five or six degrees.

Overnight lows will hover around zero degrees.