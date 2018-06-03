Skip to Main Content
Apartment fire in Duncan, B.C., sends 13 people to hospital

The fire erupted at the Parkland Apartments, sending flames shooting out of the upper levels of the building late in the morning.

B.C. Ambulance says all sent to hospital are in stable condition

An apartment fire in Duncan, B.C., sent 13 people to hospital. (Steve Sheepwash)

An apartment fire in Duncan, B.C., on Sunday sent 13 people to hospital for treatment and forced others from their homes.

Two medical helicopters attended the scene, as well as crews from fire, police and ambulance. 

B.C. Ambulance says all those affected by the fire are in stable condition. 

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

With files from CHEK News

