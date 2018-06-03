Apartment fire in Duncan, B.C., sends 13 people to hospital

An apartment fire in Duncan, B.C., on Sunday sent 13 people to hospital for treatment and forced others from their homes.

The fire erupted at the Parkland Apartments, sending flames shooting out of the upper levels of the building late in the morning.

Two medical helicopters attended the scene, as well as crews from fire, police and ambulance.

B.C. Ambulance says all those affected by the fire are in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

With files from CHEK News