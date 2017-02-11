A high-risk sex offender who disappeared while he was being transferred from a Vancouver halfway house to another residence in Regina, has been found and arrested.

Vancouver police say Antoine Naskathey, 36, was spotted on a SkyTrain in Burnaby and arrested shortly afterwards.

Naskathey has a history of breaking into homes and sexually assaulting women, police said, adding he is a two-time federal offender serving a six-year, long-term supervision order for sexual assault.

He had been staying at a halfway house, but went missing Feb. 8 when he was scheduled to board a flight to Regina, where he was being transferred.

On Friday, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.