Theatre-goers are not usually subjected to security checks, but then again, it's not often a Greek tragedy is staged in a federal prison.

Inmates at William Head Institution in Metchosin, B.C. are performing a revised version of Antigone on selected dates until Nov. 4.

The general public is invited to the federal prison to see the all-male cast in a sci-fi interpretation of the Sophocles tragedy.

The production is directed by Eliza Gardiner, a theatre professor at Vancouver Island University.

"I have been really impressed with the dedication to the project," she told On The Island host Gregor Craigie.

"There has been some tough talk about morality and values and how the characters in the play connect with real lived experience."

Antigone is a play about a young woman's decision to bury her brother against the King's decree, even though the penalty is death.

Inmates opt for non-violent ending

According to Gardiner, the inmates were not satisfied with the play's tragic ending where most characters die. With Gardiner's help, the men re-wrote the script with a non-violent ending.

"They wanted to investigate restorative justice and the idea that someone in the play could just say, 'Stop! Enough is enough. We can't use violence to solve violence!' said Gardiner.

Inmates were involved in every detail of the production, including set design, costuming and performing all the female roles.

"The work ethic has been so impressive and very respectful," said Gardiner.

"It's been a real pleasure and an honour to work for such a long-standing program."

2000 attendees expected

This is the 57th theatre production staged at William Head, which has the longest-running prison theatre company in Canada.

More than 2000 people are expected to attend the show in the prison's gymnasium.

Attendees must bring photo identification and may also be subjected to electronic scan and dog search before entering the minimum security facility.

For show information and to purchase tickets, visit William Head on Stage's website.

