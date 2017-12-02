The annual Fishermen Helping Kids with Cancer herring sale attracted thousands of people to the Steveston Harbour in Richmond, B.C., Saturday morning.

The event started at 8 a.m. this morning and continues until 4 p.m.

The herring sale has been taking place since 2011. The idea was sparked when the 17-year-old daughter of a B.C. commercial fisherman died of cancer.

All the money raised from the sale goes to the B.C. Children's Hospital Foundation.

Volunteers sort through and bag herring for sale as part of an annual event in Richmond, B.C. (Doug Kerr/CBC)

"It's the best thing I do all year," said Phil Eidsvik, one of the event coordinators.

"Anything we can do to kind of make [the children's] day a little brighter, because some of these kids have long stays in the hospital."

Eidsvik said the event has raised $550,000 since 2011. He expects they will sell 65 tonnes of herring today, sold in 20-pound bags for $15.

Thousands were in Steveston Saturday morning to take part in a charity herring sale. (Doug Kerr/CBC)

Many of the people lining up to buy the herring this morning said they were there to support the charity. But many said they also just like the taste of the small fish.

"I hated herring when I was a little kid," Eidsvik said, adding that he is Norwegian.

"Recently I started to eat it again. It's pretty tasty."

With files from Doug Kerr