You may have heard of goat yoga and cat yoga, but what about guinea pig yoga?

A Kamloops event is inviting people and furry creatures of all kinds to partake in relaxing activities — with an option to adopt a pet afterward.

This weekend, fitness centre Let's Move Studio is partnering with the local SPCA branch to offer animal yoga to Kamloops residents to raise funds for the society.

"Normally yoga is kind of calm and you have the zen feel," said Let's Move Studio owner Shaylen Curle.

"When you have animals, humans aren't calm," she said. 'They're just like 'oh my god.'"

This is the second time the studio and the society have partnered for an event like this. Last time, about six weeks ago, five kittens joined yogis as they stretched and posed.

"Animals certainly provide therapy, so it was great having them in there," Curle said.

A guinea pig, bunny and puppies will all be around for this weekend's event. And, after the day's events, they'll all be available for adoption.

Animal yoga kicks off with Chillin' with Animals at noon on March 17, followed by Puppies for Yoga at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are available by donation.