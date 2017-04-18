An Armstrong, B.C., man, who the B.C. SPCA says was handed the longest jail term for an animal cruelty case in B.C. history, was sent to jail Wednesday after breaching his conditional sentence for an animal abuse conviction.

The conviction stems from a Dec. 2014 investigation into his property in the Armstrong area where numerous horses were found malnourished and near death. There were reportedly over 100 horses discovered on the farm.

Roberts received a nine-month conditional sentence on March 14, but on April 12, appeared in Vernon court for breaching those conditions.

He admitted to the breach and was ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence in custody.

According to SPCA senior animal protection officer Kathy Woodward, Roberts' breach was for returning to his property, where about 30 of his horses still live, under the care of his family.

The SPCA seized 16 horses from the 2014 investigation, three of which were euthanized.

In addition to the nine-month conditional sentence, Roberts was banned from owning animals for 20 years.