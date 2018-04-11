'We were all like his children': Esquimalt Chief Andy Thomas mourned

He was his uncle and the only leader Rob Thomas ever knew.

Seenupin, or Andy Thomas, was the hereditary chief of the Esquimalt Nation for 47 years.

He died unexpectedly on Saturday at age 70.

Rob Thomas says the community is devastated and shocked by the loss of the much-respected leader.

"He was a champion for our rights, for our territory," Rob Thomas said.

Rob Thomas says his uncle took on the federal government in his fight to have treaties honoured that were signed by his community in the 19th century. This dispute included the land where the B.C. provincial legislature sits.

Economic development

Chief Thomas was also praised for promoting Indigenous curriculum in schools "bringing our heritage and our culture, our Coast Salish ways to the school system, to the educational system."

He also credits his uncle for bringing economic stability to the Esquimalt Nation.

Thomas was involved in several economic development projects, including Esquimalt's West Bay Marina, which was developed in partnership with the Songhees Nation.

The West Bay Marina was one of the many economic projects spearheaded by Chief Andy Thomas that brought prosperity to his community. (CBC/Jean Paetkau)

The hereditary chief also helped develop the structure of the Assembly of First Nations and worked with the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs and the First Nations of South Island Tribal Council on land claims.

Victoria Councillor Marianne Alto said Thomas began talking about two years ago about practical ways to promote reconciliation.

He created two programs to promote reconciliation, which included members of the Esquimalt and Songhees Nations, along with representatives from the City of Victoria.

"He [Thomas] never stopped challenging us in remembering that reconciliation would be an unnecessary word if it had not been for the actions of the non-Indigenous people," Alto said.

Rob Thomas said because of his uncle's political and economic work, the Esquimalt Nation is '"no longer invisible."

He added that Thomas was a family-man first.

"Our nation basically all came from one family," Rob Thomas said.

A flag at half-mast at the B.C. Legislature, the traditional territory of the Esquimalt and Songhees Nations. (CBC/Jean Paetkau)

"We were all like his children. So he put his family first. He was loved, respected by everybody in our nation. And it's going to be hard to fill his shoes.

"We will make it because he bestowed a lot of his teachings, not just to his kids, but to the other council and to all of his nieces and nephews. Not just culturally but politically."

The funeral for Thomas takes place Thursday.