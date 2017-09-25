Vancouver MLA Andrew Wilkinson has announced his bid to lead the B.C. Liberal Party.

Wilkinson made the announcement at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Coal Harbour Monday afternoon.

Wilkinson says his top priority is ensuring his party is able to win the next election. He warns if the Liberals remain divided, they will stay on the opposition benches.

Wilkinson weighing in on a number of policy issues, education, streamlined mining process, tech sector #bcpoli — @richardzussman

Wilkinson says the best part of the job is taking questions from media. #bcpoli — @richardzussman

.@Wilkinson4BC seems to be calling for more open government and preemptive disclosure of documents. #bcpoli — @richardzussman

The former minister of advanced education was joined at the event by former ministers Michelle Stilwell, Mary Polak and John Rustad, as well as rookie MLAs Doug Clovechok and Tom Shypitka. It was unclear if all of them were endorsing Wilkinson as leader.

Wilkinson joins Surrey MP Dianne Watts and former Vancouver mayor and current MLA Sam Sullivan in the race to succeed Christy Clark, who resigned as party leader Aug. 4.

With files from Richard Zussman