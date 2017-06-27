Healthy, confident and coming off one of the best races of his life, sprinter Andre De Grasse says he feels great.

The Olympic medalist is in B.C. this week to compete in the Harry Jerome International Track Classic at Coquitlam's Percy Perry Stadium.

He says that race, which will feature some of the top sprinters from Canada and around the world, is just one step in his preparations for the world track and field championships in London, where the 22-year-old Canadian will probably have his last chance to beat the legendary Usain Bolt.

"I'm looking forward to London. I know it's six weeks away, but I'm just trying to take it one race at a time," he said. "Just gotta go out and execute my race."

Andre De Grasse on his confidence ahead of worlds track and field1:02

De Grasse spoke about focus ahead of his 100-metre race on Wednesday and how his focus needed to be better when it comes to starts.

"I looked back at a lot of my races, at the Olympics and said, maybe if I had a little bit better start, I could've maybe did a little bit better and run a little bit faster," he said.

Other Canadian standouts competing in the Harry Jerome are Melissa Bishop, Ben Thorne, Damian Warner and Akeem Haynes.

Haynes was a 4x100 metre relay teammate of De Grasse's in the 2016 Olympics, and they will compete against each other in the men's 100 metre.