Three people in Fernie, B.C., have died from possible exposure to ammonia after emergency crews were called to the Fernie Memorial Arena for reports of an ammonia leak just before noon on Tuesday.

WorkSafeBC says it's believed the three were workers at the arena.

In a statement, the City of Fernie says all homes and businesses in the downtown area between Ninth and 13th streets on Highway 3 and Sixth Avenue have been evacuated.

"The site has been secured. However, crews are still unable to safely enter the facility," the statement said. "The evacuation will continue for residents in the evacuation area until the city is able to contain the leak."

Fire Chief Ted Ruiter said between 50 and 60 people are receiving emergency social services and could remain away from their homes and businesses for the rest of Tuesday night.

Earlier Tuesday, the City of Fernie had posted to its Facebook page that the arena would be closed for the day "while crews complete emergency repairs to the refrigeration plant."

Crews on scene

Ruiter said the call came to his department as a medical call shortly before noon. He said it only became apparent later that ammonia was the cause of the emergency.

Mayor Mary Giuliano said the city spent much of Tuesday dealing with widespread power outages and wind.

"We have winds that are unbelievable. I've never seen winds like this in Fernie before," Giuliano said. "It's been quite a day."

The fire chief said his crews were also receiving calls to deal with downed trees and power lines while the arena emergency unfolded.

The Fernie Memorial Arena is home to the Junior B Fernie Ghostriders and is also listed as available for public skates and ice rentals.

Team coach and general manager Craig Mohr said all arena users were safe.

Residents in area asked to check in

The city is asking people in the evacuated area to check in with emergency social services at the Senior Citizens Drop-In Centre at 562 Third Avenue.

WorkSafe BC said it sent investigators Tuesday afternoon and more will be arriving Wednesday morning. RCMP are currently in control of the scene.

"This is a tragic situation; families and friends are grieving and our hearts are with them — we send them our thoughts and condolences," Minister of Labour Harry Bains said in a statement.

"Like every British Columbian, my heart breaks for the loved ones of those involved and the entire close-knit community of Fernie."

A ministry of labour spokesperson said counselling would be made available to family and colleagues of the deceased.

The city said CIMCO Refrigeration is assisting city crews, but it is looking for "additional specialized resources to deal with the hazardous situation."