Fight over remains of homicide victim reveals tragic tale of life lost

The common-law spouse of a Surrey man killed last month in what police believe to be a targeted hit has won the rights to dispose of his remains according to his religious preferences.

Beyond the legal fight, the B.C. court documents filed in relation to the death of Amin Vinepal reveal another side of a man caught up in gang violence that has plagued the Lower Mainland.

The 24-year-old was described as a devoted son and loving brother who taught his little sister how to ride a bike.

He volunteered at functions held at an Islamic school and prayed at counselling sessions.

But the woman who fought to have herself declared his widow claimed Vinepal also feared for her safety because of the nature of his lifestyle, declining to put his personal information on forms or documents.

"I was informed by the deceased and verily believe it to be true that he did this to ensure if he ever lost his wallet, no one knew where we lived, and this was for my protection," Vinepal's common law spouse, Fariya Ali, swore in an affidavit.

A targeted killing

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, Vinepal's body was discovered by the roadside in Surrey on the afternoon of April 26.

Investigators released his name in an effort to find anyone who might have had contact with him prior to his death. They said he was associated to gang activity and his killing was believed to be targeted.

RCMP were called to the spot where Amin Vinepal's body was found on the afternoon of April 26. (CBC)

Police believe the slaying is linked to ongoing gang violence which has claimed the lives of dozens of young men in the Lower Mainland in recent years.

Because Vinepal died without a will, Ali was forced to go through the court to get access to his remains, so he could have a Muslim funeral ceremony.

His father contested the application, claiming his son was a Sikh who intended "to go to India with me and marry a Punjabi girl."

But Justice Kenneth Affleck sided with Ali after a slew of affidavits sworn by those who knew Vinepal best contradicted the father's assertions.

'We loved each other dearly'

Vinepal's mother, Sayeeda Nazmeen Nisha Khan, swore an affidavit saying that she separated from his dad in 2001 for the protection of her children due to his aggressive behaviour.

Her ex-husband was later incarcerated for manslaughter and aggravated assault after disfiguring a former lover and killing her new boyfriend.

Police provided this picture of Amin Vinepal to the media after the 24-year-old was identified as the victim of a homicide in South Surrey. (IHIT)

Khan married her current husband in 2011.

"My son lived with us and was raised by us under the Muslim and Islamic religion and faith," she wrote.

"As the main parent in my son's life, we became very close and shared a special bond. My son was always a "mama's boy'"and we loved each other dearly. He has always taken care of me for most of my life."

Khan said she supported her son's relationship with Ali and that the two lived as a spousal couple, at first with her and her husband and later with Ali's parents.

'A Muslim funeral ceremony'

The two lovers met at a family gathering when she was 10 years old.

According to Ali's affidavit, they shared a bank account and a credit card. They divided household chores: she cooked, he did the laundry.

Vinepal stayed by her side when she had surgery, and they adopted a cat together named Mew.

But Ali said Vinepal also requested she not post any pictures of him online.

"He asked me to take all pictures of us off social media," she wrote. "We would still take private photos."

They talked about children and about getting married.

But after Vinepal's cousin died suddenly in October 2016, the couple also talked about death.

"Shortly after, (Vinepal) and I began to have discussions about what would happen if something ever happened to us," Ali wrote.

"I was informed by (him) and verily believe it to be true that he wanted to have a Muslim funeral ceremony and be buried with his family."