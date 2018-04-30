Trudeau announces Amazon bringing 3,000 new tech jobs to Vancouver
West Georgia Street office expected to open by 2022
Amazon has announced plans to expand its Vancouver tech hub and bring 3,000 jobs to the city.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on hand for the announcement Monday morning.
"Canadians share your passion for invention and your commitment to excellence, and that's why we are excited to see Amazon grow here in Vancouver," Trudeau said.
The new headquarters will be at Canada Post's old base on West Georgia Street.
Amazon already has several offices in Vancouver, including its TELUS Garden location which opened in 2015. Last November, Amazon confirmed plans to open another downtown site on Dunsmuir Street in 2020.
The West Georgia Street office is expected to open by 2022.
Vancouver put in a bid to host Amazon's proposed new corporate base, HQ2, last year. The city was billed as the best value option with the best location, given its proximity to Seattle.
The West Coast city ultimately failed to make the short list of cities; Toronto was the only Canadian city to make the first cut.
Around 6,000 people already work for Amazon across Canada, with 1,000 of its researchers and engineers working in Vancouver.
