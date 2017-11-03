Seattle-based technology giant Amazon has announced plans to bring 1,000 new jobs to B.C. by 2020.

This will double the current number of Amazon employees in B.C.

Alexandre Gagnon, Amazon's vice-president for Canada and Mexico, said the company will lease a new 4,500 square-metre building at 402 Dunsmuir Street — its second corporate office in Vancouver.

In a release, Premier John Horgan said he welcomed the move.

"We will build on Amazon's plans to bring 1,000 new jobs to B.C. by continuing to open up access to education and skills training," he said.

The announcement, made at a press conference held in downtown Vancouver, is unrelated to Amazon's plans to open a second headquarters.

Eleven Canadian locations — including Vancouver — have submitted bids to host the headquarters.