Jacqueline Mullenger of Nova Scotia ordered a couple of T-shirts online last month for her daughters, expecting they would show up in plenty of time for Christmas.

No such luck. More than a month later, the shirts still haven't arrived and Mullenger doubts they ever will.

"I went on Amazon because I always trust Amazon," Mullenger said.

"It said I should get it between December 15 and December 18. Then it changed to December 23. Then it was the 27th."

Mullenger ordered the shirts from a third party vendor called Sea E-Mart.

When her order was delayed, Mullenger sent the vendor an email. Then another email. Then another.

No response.

"They gave me a tracking number for the U.S. Postal Service," she said.

"I checked it and the U.S. Postal Service had no such tracking number."

Amazon is offering a refund, which Mullenger appreciates, but she is still disappointed that her daughters never got their Christmas presents.

Dozens of people have made similar complaints about Sea E-Mart on the vendor's comment section.

"Do Not Buy from this Seller!" wrote Jessica Hill.

"I never received the shirt and messaged them twice with no reply back from them at all."

"The item never arrived. I have contacted the seller about my purchase at least twice with no response," wrote Norm Findlay.

3rd party sellers

Amazon guarantees up to $2,500 of the purchase price including shipping on items that are bought through third party vendors.

"We want you to buy with confidence anytime you make a purchase on the Amazon.com website or use Amazon Payments," it says on Amazon's site.

"That's why we guarantee purchases from third-party sellers when payment is made via the Amazon.com website or when you use Amazon Payments for qualified purchases on third-party websites. The condition of the item you buy and its timely delivery are guaranteed under the Amazon A-to-z Guarantee."

Consumers' Association of Canada president Bruce Cran says there isn't much else the company can do to protect its customers.

"I sympathize with these people who didn't get their Christmas gifts," Cran said.

"However, I don't think there's a lot more we can look for from someone like Amazon with what they're doing. Amazon is pretty good at returning money."

Amazon has not yet responded to CBC's request for comment.