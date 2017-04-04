The Dutch Supreme Court has approved the extradition to Canada of a convicted cyber blackmailer who faces charges in the case of B.C. teen Amanda Todd, who killed herself after allegedly being extorted online.

Because of several factors, however, it remains unclear when 38-year-old Aydin Coban could be sent to Canada following Tuesday's ruling.

First, his extradition must be approved by the Dutch security and justice minister.

In addition, Coban was convicted last month by a Dutch court and sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for online fraud and blackmail of 34 other young women and men.

When asked whether the extradition would come before or after Coban serves his Dutch sentence, prosecution spokesman Wim de Bruin said, "That has not been decided yet."

Furthermore, after Coban's conviction last month, his lawyer, Robert Malewicz, said he planned to appeal the verdict, which could mean a new trial. Malewicz did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment today.

Faces charges in Canada

In Canada, Coban faces a separate trial in the cyber extortion of Amanda, whose story drew global attention to online abuse.

In October 2012, Amanda, who was 15 at the time, took her life after posting a video on YouTube saying she had been blackmailed by someone online.

The RCMP charged Coban in 2014 in relation to the Todd case. The five charges include possession of child pornography, extortion, internet luring, criminal harassment and distribution of child pornography.