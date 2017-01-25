A Dutch man charged with cyberbullying young girls and gay men using webcams — including Canadian teen Amanda Todd, who later took her own life — went on trial Wednesday in the Netherlands.

Aydin Coban, 38, also faces a separate trial in Canada, where he is charged with cyberbullying 15-year-old Todd. The Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen drew global attention to online abuse when she posted a YouTube video recounting her ordeal in 2012.

She committed suicide a few weeks later.

In the Dutch trial, Coban is charged with abusing 34 other young girls and five gay men.

Prosecutors allege he used a variety of online aliases on online chat sites to portray himself as a woman. He allegedly befriended teen girls and boys as he prowled the internet hunting for victims.

He would persuade them to strip in front of their webcams and then use the images to blackmail them, according to prosecutors.

Coban denies all of the charges.

Carol Todd, Amanda's mother, plans to attend the Dutch trial and is scheduled to leave Vancouver on Feb. 4.

"It's become more real," she said, noting that court proceedings have been postponed several times.

"It's a good feeling [that the trial is underway], but it also brings back a lot of memories and emotions ... it's not easy."

She thinks seeing the accused in person will be part of the "healing process."

"Amanda never saw who he was ... I feel that this is the right thing," she said.

In Canada, Coban faces charges including extortion, possession of child pornography and attempting to lure a child online in the Todd case. A Dutch court has approved his extradition following his trial in the Netherlands.

Coban has appealed that decision.

Todd brought the problem of cyberbullying to mainstream attention in Canada and around the world in 2012, after she told her story through a YouTube video.

Using handwritten signs, she described how she was lured by a stranger to expose her breasts on a webcam.

The picture ended up on a Facebook page made by the stranger, to which her friends were added. Todd said she was repeatedly bullied — despite changing schools — before finally taking her own life.