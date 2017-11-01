Alternative energy sources such as wind and geothermal could be as good or better for B.C. ratepayers than the Site C project, according to a report prepared by the independent B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC).

The independent body, which is responsible for making sure British Columbians pay fair rates for energy and ICBC costs, also found BC Hydro's projected energy needs are "excessively optimistic" and construction of the dam is likely behind schedule and over budget.

Key findings from the B.C. Utitlities Commission review of the Site C dam project. (BCUC)

Other key findings include:

Cancelling the project would cost $1.8 billion.

Suspending the project and restarting it at a later date would cost around $3.6 billion on top of existing construction costs.

Completing the project could cost over $10 billion.

The BCUC also notes that both completing and continuing the project come with their own unique risks, and ultimately did not take a position on whether termination or completion of the project would provide a better outcome for ratepayers.

Prep work for construction of the Site C dam takes place in 2016. The dam would flood 5,500 hectares of the Peace River Valley if completed, and provide energy to power the equivalent of around 500,000 homes. (Justin McElroy/CBC)

The report will play a key role in determining the future of the $8.8 billion megaproject in northeast B.C., which currently employs over 2,000 people in its construction and has been the subject of court challenges and political actions by Treaty 8 First Nations and local ranchers whose land is impacted by the project.

'Extremely difficult decision': energy minister

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall said her government will review the technical aspects of the report in detail and consult with First Nations before making a final decision sometime by the end of the year.

"This will be an extremely difficult decision," she said. "We are going to take the time we need to make a decision on Site C that works for B.C. families, businesses and the sustainability of our environment and economy."

The BCUC report was prepared over the course of two months, during which time the commission held community input sessions across the province and reviewed reports on Site C compiled by BC Hydro and the auditing firm Deloitte LLP.

The review looked specifically at whether the dam was on track for completion by 2024, and what effect continuing, stalling, or cancelling the project would have on ratepayers.

Provincial Energy Minister Michelle Mungall said the B.C. government will make a final decision on Site C by the end of 2017. (Michael McArthur/CBC)

It was commissioned by the NDP shortly after forming government over the summer. The party argued the B.C. Liberals should have sent Site C for review in 2010 when then-premier Gordon Campbell announced the dam was once again on the table.

The project was scrapped in the 1980s after a BCUC report found it would not be necessary to meet projected energy needs.

Mungall said that in keeping with the report's findings, suspension of the project is now off the table — leaving only completion or cancellation as a final option.

Site C violates treaty rights, reconciliation efforts: First Nations

Though Mungall said government will consult First Nations in order to keep their commitment to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP), she said the final decision on how to proceed will be up to Cabinet.

West Moberly First Nation Chief Roland Willson. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

West Moberly First Nation Chief Roland Willson argued the only way to keep the government's commitment to reconciliation and UNDRIP is to cancel the dam altogether.

'Site C should be scrapped, pulled off the shelf, burnt, so it can never come back again' - Roland Willson

"If you're going to talk about reconciliation... Site C should be scrapped, pulled off the shelf, burnt so it can never come back again and we move forward on the alternatives package," he said.

The West Moberly and Prophet River First Nations argue flooding 5,500 hectares of the Peace River valley for the Site C dam infringes on their constitutionally-protected treaty rights and destroys traditional hunting land as well as important cultural sites and burial grounds.

B.C. Hydro's preferred route for Highway 29 realignment for Site C runs through the land of eight properties, including two who will have to move as a result. The West Moberly First Nation says it will also destroy land claimed as culturally significant by the Dunne-za people. (BC Hydro)

Willson said the BCUC's findings on alternative energy options match something he's been arguing for years: jobs can be created and energy needs met without flooding the Peace River Valley.

"Right from the beginning, we said we weren't opposed to the creation of the energy, what we we were opposed to is the destruction of that valley," he said.

"We can have some wind farm development. We can have some geothermal development. We can have some solar developmen .... we think natural gas is a viable option."

"It's not an all or nothing approach."

The Mikisew Cree First Nation in Alberta also fears Site C will dry out UNESCO World Heritage site Wood Buffalo National Park, and Dene leaders in the Northwest Territories have called for the project to be stopped because water from the dam area flows into their territory.

Read the full BCUC report on Site C:

The full report can be found here.

With files from Megan Thomas.