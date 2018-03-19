Police in Whistler, B.C., say they have found the body of an Australian woman missing since November.

In a news release, Whistler RCMP says Allison Raspa's body was recovered from Alpha Lake Park, just off the Sea-to-Sky Highway.

On Friday evening, police say they received a report of human remains at one end of partially frozen Alpha Lake which turned out to be Raspa's.

Police say a cause of death has not been confirmed, but the death does not appear to be suspicious.

Whistler RCMP first received reports of Raspa's disappearance Nov. 23 after she did not show up for work.

She was last seen leaving the Three Below Bar in Whistler on the night of Nov. 22 and a personal item of hers was found at Alpha Lake Park days later.

Police say Raspa's family in Australia has been notified and they and the coroner are invesitgating.