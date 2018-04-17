Budget U.S. airline popular with Canadian flyers under scrutiny for alleged mechanical faults

A budget airline that many British Columbians have used to vacation in destinations like California, Arizona and Las Vegas is under fire for alleged safety deficiencies.

The CBS program 60 Minutes reported that Allegiant Air experienced more than 100 serious mechanical incidents on flights between January 2016 and October 2017.

CBS said that Federal Aviation Administration records it received after filing a Freedom of Information Act request indicate that Allegiant flights were 3½ times more likely to suffer an in-flight breakdown than flights operated by American, United, Delta, JetBlue or Spirit.

The report also aired a long-running accusation by the Teamsters union local representing Allegiant pilots that the airline discourages its pilots from reporting mechanical problems with planes.

Reuters reports the company's stock lost three per cent of its value Monday in the wake of the Sunday evening report. But the airline is hitting back, accusing CBS of airing a "false narrative."

Allegiant has flown out of Bellingham, Wash., for 14 years. (Allegiant/Instagram)

Alleged conflicts of interest

In a statement to CBC, Allegiant spokesperson Eric Gust said an expert and a former employee interviewed by 60 Minutes both had conflicts of interest that made them journalistically unreliable.

He wrote that none of the complaints they levelled against the company had previously been made to the company, anonymously or otherwise, or to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

Gust specifically denied that employees were breaking any company or regulatory policies or safety procedures.

"The violation of those obligations would trigger not only punitive action from Allegiant, but could also result in enforcement action from regulatory agencies, loss of a certification and even criminal charges," he wrote.

"To suggest that Allegiant would engage in the practice of asking team members to violate company and regulatory obligations is offensive and defamatory."

Possible tourist impact

A spokesperson for the Port of Bellingham, which manages Bellingham International Airport, says there has never been any emergency events with Allegiant in the 14 years the airline has flown out of the city.

The Bellingham Airport, located a short distance from Vancouver, says Allegiant has had no safety issues since flying from there. (Port of Bellingham/Twitter)

Many people from B.C. fly out of Bellingham to take advantage of Allegiant's sometimes lower fares. The potential of disruption to that stream of passengers is concerning to Terri Sirmans, general manager of the city's Holiday Inn Express.

"A lot of the travellers from Canada have been travelling on Allegiant Air," Sirmans said. "With the exchange rate, we have lost some Canadian business. People don't travel down here as much. [The negative coverage] is just an added hit to us."

Shahee Lakhani says many factors go into choosing flights and the CBS report won't necessarily influence whether or not she flies with Allegiant. (Denis Dossmann/CBC)

But the negative coverage is not enough for Shahee Lakhani, who often flies Allegiant to the U.S., to write off the airline.

"I can't say that other flights that I've flown on from other airlines are that much different," Lakhani said. "Things happen with all airlines."

She says she will keep the safety concerns in mind but said cost and convenience are also big factors for her.

With files from Zahra Premji, The Associated Press and Reuters