Transit Police confirm it is investigating an alleged attack on SkyTrain that involved a racist rant.

The complaint was made by Noor Fadel, who, in a Facebook post, says she got on SkyTrain around 10 p.m. PT Monday night at Waterfront station.

Fadel — who wears a hijab — claims she was approached by a man who began yelling at her in a mix of Arabic and another language she says she did not recognize.

She says other people watched the exchange, and another man intervened after the man struck Fadel, according to her post.

Fadel's brother, in an interview with CBC News, says from the details of the encounter he suspects the assailant may suffer from mental illness.

Fadel says the incident was, "a very sudden and traumatic experience," for his sister.

Both he and his sister also say they were surprised that more people on the train at the time did not take action to intervene.

In her post Fadel says the suspect got off at Vancouver City Centre. The man who aided her got off with her at Yaletown and stayed with her until first responders arrived.

With files from Farrah Merali.