Police have arrested a pair of "prolific property crime offenders" and charged them with more than 150 criminal charges in relation to a series of break and enters, thefts, and frauds in Surrey, B.C.

Serena Goth, a 43-year-old woman from Surrey, and Calvin Cranmore, 36, also from Surrey, have been charged with a total of 157 property crime-related offences.

The charges include break and enter, fraud, possession of stolen property, possession of ID and credit card data and theft. The two remain in custody pending a bail hearing set for this week.

Between Aug. 15 and Oct. 11, Surrey RCMP conducted an investigation into several apartment complex break and enters where the suspects were targeting communal mailboxes and underground parking garages.

Search warrants were executed at two locations and a number of stolen IDs, banking documents, and credit card data were located.

Two suspects were identified through video surveillance footage and arrested on Oct. 24 at a Surrey hotel room.

"Surrey RCMP is committed to reducing property crime and targeting those individuals who commit a large percentage of crimes in our communities," said Insp. Shawna Baher.

"Our Priority Target Offender program identifies offenders who are active in our community and, through targeted analysis and enforcement, we are able to apprehend those individuals and bring them before the courts."

While property crime rates have been on the decline in Surrey, residents of apartment and townhouse complexes are encouraged to be mindful when it comes to the safety and security of their buildings.

RCMP caution residents never to allow strangers into the building as you are entering or exiting, be aware of suspicious people loitering around entrances and parkades, and remember to collect your mail daily.