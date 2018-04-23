Alleged Grindr fraudster arrested in Burnaby

An alleged fraud artist and con man who targeted young men using the dating app Grindr has been taken into custody

Christian Michael Lee Richardson, 39, was arrested by Burnaby RCMP on Friday after a tip was received from the public.

Richardson has been charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of fraud under $5,000 and one count of uttering a forged document in relation to using fake cheques to steal more than $3,000 from two Metro Vancouver men last year.

Police say both victims reported meeting a man, who identified himself as Richard or "Quantum," through the app.

After befriending them, Richardson allegedly offered help them financially.

Victims were encouraged to set up a bank account in their own name and then cash cheques provided by Richardson.

He then asked the victims to share the cash or to make purchases on his behalf, but it was subsequently discovered that the cheques provided were fraudulent.

Richardson remains in custody and will appear in North Vancouver Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Police say the investigation remains open and they believe there are more victims.