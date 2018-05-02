Woman suffers 'serious assault' at SkyTrain station after bumping into man, transit police say

A woman was violently shoved to the ground after bumping into a man at the New Westminster SkyTrain Station, according to Transit police.

The incident happened April 6 at 10:45 a.m..

"She was racing to catch the train as it was leaving the station and she inadvertently bumped into the suspect in this case," said Sgt. Clint Hampton. He says words were then exchanged between them.

"As the victim walked away from this incident, the suspect threw a cup of coffee on her back," he added. "She turned to confront him and he then shoved her."

The video police released shows the 42-year-old hitting her head hard on the platform, as she fell backwards.

Police say a woman rushing for a train accidentally bumped a man before he allegedly thew his coffee at her and shoved her to the ground. 0:32

She was taken to hospital for minor neck and back injuries and bruising.

Hampton says it is fortunate she did not suffer more serious physical injuries or fall onto the tracks.

"She did have some pain for quite a few days and a bump on her head, but, besides the physical injuries, the other side of this is when someone is involved in what is this pretty traumatic incident," he said.

"I think she was fearful of riding the train for some time and fearful she might run into this individual again."

Police say they have circulated the pictures of the suspect among Transit police and other police agencies and are now hoping someone in the public will recognize him.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid 30s, approximately six feet tall, medium build, short black hair and possibly blue eyes, wearing a black hoodie with white designs on the pocket area.

He was carrying a coffee at the time of the attack.