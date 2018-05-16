'All of our life was in there': visiting couple's car packed with belongings is stolen

A couple visiting Vancouver from Australia and New Zealand is asking for help from the public after they were left stranded with only the clothes on their backs.

Molly Tame and Brad Hawkins arrived in Vancouver in December to work on a local ski hill, but on the second last day of their six-month visit someone stole all of their possessions, which were packed in a 1997 Chevy Malibu.

After working at Mt. Seymour for the winter, the couple rented the car and spent three weeks touring B.C. and Alberta.

On Sunday, the day before their flight back home, they decided to make one last stop at the Stanley Park seawall for a bike ride and a swim.

One last ride

They parked in a downtown parkade under the bike rental shop and left the car — packed with everything from their laptop to passports and a rose gold watch — around 3:30 p.m. PT.

"All of our luggage was in our car because that was our home, that's where we were sleeping and, yeah, we didn't have anywhere to put it and we were leaving the next day," said Hawkins.

When they returned, they first thought the car had been towed — but soon realized it had been stolen.

"It really sucks. All of our life was in there — our passports. We were supposed to be flying out the next day, but that all fell through," said Tame.

The couple have already paid nearly $1,000 for new passports so they can get back home.

Until then, they're asking people to keep an eye out for a maroon-coloured Malibu with a broken tail light and a big pink suitcase inside.

Tame and Hawkins are still hopeful someone may spot their car and they might get back their camera and their photos, along with some sentimental items.

They are asking anyone with information on the location of the car or their belongings to call Vancouver police at 604-717-3321.