A Salt Spring Island teenager who was accidentally shot and killed on Sunday is being remembered for his loving disposition and big smile.

Alistair Hayne, 16, was rushed to hospital in Vancouver after the early morning accident but died the same day.

"He truly embodied a love incomparable to anybody else," close family friend Krista Thornhill told host Jason D'Souza on CBC's All Points West.

"He befriended both my girls when they were new to Salt Spring," said Thornhill. "He took them under his wing."

Thornhill said acts of kindness were common for Hayne, especially when it came to fellow youths on the island. She said Hayne's proclivity for befriending others led him to have a wide circle of friends — a circle that Thornhill said is now reeling from the tragedy of his death.

"There's a whole community of kids now feeling that, that they all had had a special part of him," said Thornhill.

She said Hayne was her first true friend on the island, and they would often joke about him being like a second son to her.

On Friday morning, just two days before the shooting, Thornhill said Hayne made scrambled eggs for her family and shared his fondness for chickens.

Thornhill said her daughters got a chance to visit Hayne in hospital and say goodbye before he died.

"We're so grateful to Alistair's family for allowing that space for our children to say farewell," said Thornhill. "It was just so graceful that they allowed for that time."

On Tuesday, Thornhill held a gathering for Alistair's friends, attended by about 65 people.

A hard weekend on Salt Spring

Thornhill's daughter and others have decorated Hayne's locker at Gulf Islands Secondary School as a memorial to their classmate.

Thornhill said the school has gone above and beyond in supporting the grieving community, and counselling has been made available to any students who may need it.

She said the outpouring of acceptance and understanding from people on the island, which has just over 10,000 inhabitants, has meant everything during this trying time.

Hayne spent his whole life on the island — Thornhill's daughter called him a constant of Salt Spring. For them, she said, Hayne's big smile will be remembered most.

The next step for the Thornhills will be connecting with Hayne's family and offering any support they can.

With files from All Points West