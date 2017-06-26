The Okanagan Indian Band released a warning on Sunday to residents and visitors to stay out of the north arm of B.C.'s Okanagan Lake until further notice due to a toxic algae bloom .

The band says the bloom in waters off its land was first thought to be a sewage leak, but testing showed it was caused by a high level of organic material in the lake.

The affected area is north and west of Vernon.

High temperatures over the weekend helped the algae flourish in a soupy mixture that the band says includes everything from burlap and sand debris to sewage, grass, leaves and dead animals.

Exposure to the toxic algae can lead to symptoms such as headaches, diarrhea, vomiting, fever, abdominal pain, general malaise, skin irritation and allergic reaction.

Levels of Okanagan Lake are receding from recent record highs, but the water still remains above flood stage. Officials in the band's emergency operations centre predict the algae bloom will remain for at least another week.

Residents and visitors are advised not to drink water or eat fish from the north arm of the lake. Pets and livestock should also be kept away.

About 200 seasonal and permanent homes on band land remain under evacuation order due to flooding.

​

With files from Canadian Press