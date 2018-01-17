Alfred Wong, the 15-year-old innocent bystander who was killed in an exchange of gunfire in Vancouver on Saturday night, was a kind, polite and hard-working young man, according to his swim coach.

"He always tried his best," said Frici Laszlo, head coach with the Hyack Swim Club in Coquitlam where Wong trained.

"It's terrible news. We had the practice Monday ... and I had to talk with the kids. It was a terrible feeling and very emotional for everyone. I cannot imagine what the parents feel like right now," said Laszlo.

Laszlo said Wong trained twice a week with the Hyacks non-competitive high school group, and that he had just become a volunteer lifeguard.

"He had basketball and school but he still liked to swim," he said. "I really hope someone steps forward to help the police."

Wong was a student a Pinetree Secondary in Coquitlam. He was shot while riding with his parents in a car travelling near the intersection of West Broadway and Ontario Street.

Two other men were also struck by bullets, including 23-year-old Kevin Whiteside, whom police believe was the intended victim and who later died.

Police say Whiteside was known to them and court records show he had numerous run-ins with the law.

Laszlo said the Hyack team is arranging for a mental health professional to help the club's swimmers deal with the tragedy.

With files from Yvette Brend