The family of Alfred Wong, the 15-year-old bystander who was killed in an exchange of gunfire in Vancouver on Jan.13, will be speaking to the media at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) on Monday.

Wong's older brother and the family's pastor will be answering questions at Vancouver Police Department headquarters.

CBC News will livestream the conference when it begins.

Wong was a student a Pinetree Secondary in Coquitlam. He was shot while riding with his parents in a car travelling near the intersection of West Broadway and Ontario Street.

Two other men were also struck by bullets, including 23-year-old Kevin Whiteside, whom police believe was the intended victim and who later died.

Flowers mark the location in Vancouver, on West Broadway, near where 15-year-old bystander Alfred Wong was shot and killed. (Christer Waara/CBC)

Police say Whiteside was known to them and court records show he had numerous run-ins with the law.