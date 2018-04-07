Alex Fraser Bridge reopened after collision causes Highway 91 delays
DriveBC says a collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 91 and its aftermath is now fully cleared after motorists were delayed for hours on Saturday afternoon.
Motorists experience long waits after collision in northbound lanes affects entire thoroughfare
DriveBC says the Alex Fraser Bridge has now reopened after a collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 91 created delays for motorists at the south end of the bridge for hours on Saturday.
CLEAR - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy91?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy91</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AlexFraserBridge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AlexFraserBridge</a> is now fully open in both directions.—@DriveBC
The collision happened before 2 p.m. Saturday. Officials have not said if there are injuries.