Skip to Main Content
Alex Fraser Bridge reopened after collision causes Highway 91 delays

Notifications

Alex Fraser Bridge reopened after collision causes Highway 91 delays

DriveBC says a collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 91 and its aftermath is now fully cleared after motorists were delayed for hours on Saturday afternoon.

Motorists experience long waits after collision in northbound lanes affects entire thoroughfare

CBC News ·
B.C. highway cameras show long line ups to get across the Alex Fraser Bridge after a collision occurred in the northbound lane on Saturday April 7, 2018. (Government of B.C.)

DriveBC says the Alex Fraser Bridge has now reopened after a collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 91 created delays for motorists at the south end of the bridge for hours on Saturday.

The collision happened before 2 p.m. Saturday. Officials have not said if there are injuries.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us