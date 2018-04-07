Alex Fraser Bridge reopened after collision causes Highway 91 delays

DriveBC says the Alex Fraser Bridge has now reopened after a collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 91 created delays for motorists at the south end of the bridge for hours on Saturday.

CLEAR - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy91?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy91</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AlexFraserBridge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AlexFraserBridge</a> is now fully open in both directions. —@DriveBC

The collision happened before 2 p.m. Saturday. Officials have not said if there are injuries.