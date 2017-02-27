Alex Burrows said goodbye to the only NHL team he has ever known at a news conference Tuesday, thanking the Vancouver Canucks and looking towards the future after being traded to the Ottawa Senators.

"It's a really emotional day," said Burrows.

"I care a lot about this team. I've been here for 12 years. They gave me my first chance. I have lots of good memories, good friendships in that locker room."

Burrows was traded to the Senators two days ahead of Wednesday's trade deadline for prospect Jonathan Dahlen, ending his 12-year tenure with the Canucks.

The Pincourt, Quebec native had a full no-trade clause in his contract but told the Canucks two weeks ago he would be open to a trade under the right conditions.

"I wanted to go to a team that was a good fit for me hockey-wise, but also family-wise," he said.

"There wasn't really a prefect situation, but I think Ottawa was close for me. It's going to be an easy drive for my friends and family to come down and cheer me on.

"It's a Canadian city, Canadian market, and I like their team. I really believe they have a shot at winning. Their window is just opening."

Big part of 2011 Stanley Cup run

The Canucks, on the other hand, have the third-worst record in the NHL, and Burrows was one of just six players remaining from their 2011 run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals.

"It's difficult because our ultimate goal, I remember, was to win a Stanley Cup and it stings that we didn't get that. I feel like I let you down," said Burrows. "I wish I could have kept playing and pushed for that."

Burrows memorably scored two overtime goals in those playoffs: a Game 7 marker against Chicago in the first round that "slayed the dragon" and a Game 2 wraparound in the finals against Boston.

But when asked what his fondest memory in Vancouver was, he said the overtime goal by Kevin Bieksa against the San Jose Sharks that sent the Canucks to the finals.

"I remember all the paper falling from the ceiling. We could barely skate through it."

Burrows played on a line with the Sedins during that run and had his greatest success while playing with the duo, scoring at least 25 goals in four straight seasons. He said things "got emotional" when talking with the two this morning.

"They're a big part of my career ... not only on the ice but off the ice, how good those guys they are, how much they care about the city, how much they want the organization to succeed."

Large legacy in Vancouver

Burrows leaves the Canucks sixth all-time in games played (822), ninth in goals (193) and seventh in penalty minutes (1066) — and he did it without being drafted, a rarity in today's NHL, playing for the Greenville Grrrowl, Baton Rouge Kingfish, and Columbia Inferno of the third-tier ECHL before being making it to Vancouver.

"You'd have to think when it's all said an done, he has a place in the Ring of Honour," said Canucks Army editor J.D. Burke, referring to a group of prominent players the Canucks have honoured with prominent plaques at Rogers Arena.

While Burrows said leaving Vancouver was tough, many popular ex-Canucks have made the city their home in retirement, and he hinted he could do the same.

"It might not be the end. You never know. I could come back down the line. You never know what the future can hold," he said.

"But it's the end of the chapter. That's how it goes."