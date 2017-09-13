Two people are in hospital and several others are without a home after a fire broke out overnight at a townhouse complex in the Aldergrove area of Langley, B.C.

Township of Langley fire crews were called to the Creekside Estates in the 27100-block of 31A Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, after multiple people phoned 911 with reports of an explosion and a large fire in the building.

Flames now tearing through the roof of the Aldergrove townhouse complex @TOLFireFighters @LangleyRCMP pic.twitter.com/IJMOm8jeWI — @gpsmendoza

Cats rescued from fire

Candace Muller escaped the fire with her husband and several of their pets.

"I looked and there was great big shooting flames coming out of the garage next door. It was huge," said Muller, who said she has lived in the building for around 30 years.

"I was terrified ... but we got away as quickly as we could."

Firefighters helped save five pet cats from the fire. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Muller said she was thankful the fire department went back inside to rescue her pet cats, Romeo, Dakota, Draco, Coda and Muesli.

"They seem to be doing okay," she said. "Coda not so much … he's hiding down there at the foot of the truck cause he's terrified."

Muller said she grabbed her three pet ferrets first because they're small. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Damage called 'very extreme'

Deputy Fire Chief Bruce Ferguson said two people were taken to hospital with serious burns.

"Because of the explosionm the damage to this building is very extreme," said Ferguson. "It does appear suspicious in nature."

Ferguson said he's not sure of the total number of people forced out, but said as many as three units were involved.

Langley RCMP are investigating the cause of the fire.