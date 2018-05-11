B.C. woman hopes dog, owner will be found after vicious bites

Shelby MacNeil was expecting to enjoy a warm spring evening playing baseball Tuesday, but instead wound up in hospital with gaping wounds on one of her legs after a dog bit her repeatedly.

"I thought I was going to die, I did," MacNeil said, recounting the dog attack near 29th Avenue and 272 Street in Aldergrove, around 7 p.m.

She hopes the animal will be found, with help from Langley RCMP and Langley Animal Control. She also wants the owner found to explain what happened.

MacNeil, 45, of Mission, says she was with her baseball team at a park on 32 Avenue before taking her truck to buy some groceries, where the attack happened. She said she got out of her truck and the dog was upon her.

"It bit my calf and literally swung me around like a rag doll," she said.

AUDIO | Listen to Shelby MacNeil describe the attack

​MacNeil says the dog bit her at least three times.

'So much pain'

She curled up in the fetal position to protect herself, but then as quickly as the attack began, it stopped when she heard a whistle that prompted the dog to run off.

"At that moment it was pure relief," she said, "I was in so much pain but I was kind of thanking my lucky stars."

MacNeil says she did not see who whistled, but believes it was the dog's owner. Around three minutes after the attack, a couple with a small dog came upon her.

She noticed the man wore a belt and asked him to use it as a tourniquet.

"I ... got him to do it, as tight as he possibly [could] around the top of my knees so that I could stop the bleeding a little bit because it was literally pouring out of my leg at that point," she said,

MacNeil managed to drive her truck back to the park where her team was, and a teammate took her to the hospital.

'Shouldn't feel threatened'

Jenny Ramirez, the manager of Langley Animal Control says MacNeil's story is concerning, citing the images posted on Facebook of her injuries.

Ramirez hopes that people will contact the agency if they saw a large dog in the area that evening. She's also hopeful the owner will come forward as municipal laws require owners to keep control of their animals at all times.

"The public needs to feel safe walking in their neighbourhood, they shouldn't feel threatened by a dog," she said.

MacNeil says doctors have told her she may have permanent damage to her leg, but they are first more concerned about preventing an infection.

Still she says the owner must be held accountable.

"I do not blame this dog in any way, shape or form," she said. "I blame the person that was supposed to be controlling it. Had this dog had a muzzle on I wouldn't be in this position that I'm in today."