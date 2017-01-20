Two people on board a Cessna 172 that crashed near the Duncan airport this afternoon have been taken to hospital.

The plane crashed just after 1 p.m. PT, hitting power lines and briefly knocking out power to about 10,000 BC Hydro customers.

RCMP Cpl. Janelle Shoihet said a woman on board was believed to be the pilot.

The man on board was able to extricate himself from the plane while the woman who was trapped in the wreckage had to be freed by first responders.

Condition unknown

She was airlifted to hospital in Victoria, while the man was taken by ground ambulance to Victoria. Their condition is unknown.

Duncan Fire Chief Mike McKinlay said the plane crashed at the north end of the runway at the city's airport.

"(It) looks like they clipped a tree and hooked one of the high tension power lines that goes into the substation," McKinley said.

First responders had to wait for BC Hydro crews to clear the live wires from the area before moving in to free the woman trapped inside.

The manager of the Victoria Flying Club, Gerry Mants, said the plane, a Cessna 172, took off from the flying club at the Victoria airport early this afternoon.

The Transportation Safety Board said it would be sending a team to investigate the incident on Friday.