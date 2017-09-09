Metro Vancouver has ended an air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

The advisory, which came into effect Sept. 4, was issued due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter caused by smoke from wildfires that continue to burn across B.C.

According to a release from Metro Vancouver, changing weather patterns, including some very welcome rain, have now improved air quality throughout the region.

This isn't the only good news for the province, as more evacuation orders and alerts have been lifted in communities no longer under threat.

The Central Regional District Emergency Operations Centre said alerts affecting the east Chilcotin area, including two First Nations communities, have been lifted.

An evacuation alert for the Kleena Kleene area has also been lifted.

Over 300 properties that were on alert in the Peachland area are also now being told they can return to normal life, though many Crown land recreation areas remain closed.

With files from the Canadian Press