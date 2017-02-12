Some people flying to Vancouver Island were delayed late Saturday night, after their plane went off the runway at Vancouver International Airport.

The Air Canada Jazz flight was about to take off from Vancouver for Nanaimo at 11:30 p.m., when part of the landing gear got stuck in wet grass while turning onto the taxiway, according to Arianna Dametto with the Vancouver Airport Authority.

Dametto said all 48 passengers and four crew members had to exit the Bombardier Q400 on the runway. They were all safely transported back to the airport.

She also said Air Canada was working to get passengers onto a later flight to the island.