With the aim of broadening its international network from Vancouver — Air Canada has announced the addition of two new non-stop flights to Europe, as well as an expansion of its flights to Melbourne.

The non-stop flights from YVR to Paris and Zurich begin next June 2018. Year-round flights to Melbourne will begin next June as well.

Benjamin Smith, the president of passenger airlines with Air Canada said all new flights from YVR to Paris, Zurich and Melbourne will be operated with their Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

"The operating economics of the Dreamliners ... have enabled us to expand our network here to connect our already extensive B.C., Western Canada and U.S. routes to even more international destinations," said Smith.

Additional flights will also be added to Delhi, London and Melbourne.

The added flights also mean more travellers — and tourist dollars — will be heading to B.C.

"International travellers are drawn to British Columbia's vibrant cities," said Tourism Minister Lisa Beare.

"With demand for travel to YVR increasing, these additional flights provided by Air Canada will ensure that travellers have more options to experience our beautiful province."

Tickets for the new non-stop flights go on sale Sept 6.