In the remote West Coast community of Ahousaht, a skateboard park now curves and swoops around a formerly barren lot overlooking the scenic but sometimes deadly waters of Clayoquot Sound.

The nearly finished skate park stands as a thank you to the community whose residents raced to rescue victims of a whale-watching boat tragedy in October 2015.

Before: Construction on the Ahousaht skateboard park started in October 2016, a year after the Leviathan II capsizing. (Dominic Campbell)

Calgary residents Dwayne Mazereeuw and his wife Elisa Kasha were among the 21 people rescued from the capsized Leviathan II. Six people died in the incident.

As they considered a way to thank the Ahousaht rescuers, Mazereeuw learned of a campaign by the Vancouver company Landyachtz to build a skate park for youth in the community.

It was a perfect fit for Mazereeuw, who designs skate parks for a living for New Line Skateparks.

A member of the construction crew works on the Ahousaht skatepark. (Dominic Campbell)

Mazereeuw spent several weeks in Ahousaht overseeing construction of the skate park.

He also reconnected with rescuers like Ken Brown and Clarence Smith, the fishermen who spotted the only flare the crew of the Leviathan II managed to deploy.

Dwayne Mazereeuw, a survivor of the Leviathan II tragedy, helped design the skatepark. (Dominic Campbell)

The park's completion is also due to the efforts of Grant Shilling, an outreach worker from Cumberland, B.C., and Mike Perreten, co-owner of the Vancouver-based skateboard company Landyachtz.

Shilling persuaded Landyachtz to donate some longboards and helmets for kids in Ahousaht and the company also held a workshop to teach kids how to build their own boards.

When Perreten realized there was only one paved road in the community, the company launched a crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $25,000 for the project.

Cement for the skate park had to be brought to Ahousaht by barge. (Dominic Campbell)

With files from Megan Thomas.