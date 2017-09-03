Firefighters will work through the night constructing guards to try and slow a fire near Peachland B.C. that grew from 10 hectares to 100 in just hours on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations issued an evacuation alert for 100 nearby properties.

Smoke from a new wildfire near Peachland, B.C. seen from West Kelowna on Okanagan Lake. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

On Saturday afternoon residents along Okanagan Lake could see smoke billowing from the Finlay Creek fire, located about seven kilometres southwest of Peachland, on the west side of the lake.

"It's a fairly aggressive fire right now," said Rachel Witt with the B.C. Wildfire Service. The fire went from 10 hectares, to 20, then 40, and finally 100.

She said the fire grew because of its behaviour, pushed by winds, but that the size of the fire is also due to more accurate mapping.

Structures not threatened

While there are structures nearby, none are threatened by the fire, so far, according to Witt.

Water bombers and tankers spent the afternoon and evening trying to curb the flames.

Seven firefighters will remain overnight with equipment to construct guards to try and contain the fire.

Witt said there is concern that increased winds could fan the flames.