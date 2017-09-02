Firefighters near Peachland, B.C. are scrambling to contain what they call an aggressive 20-hectare fire, which began Saturday afternoon.

Smoke from a new wildfire near Peachland, B.C. seen from West Kelowna on Okanagan Lake. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

Residents along Okanagan Lake could see smoke billowing from the Finlay Creek fire, located about seven kilometres southwest of Peachland, on the west side of the lake.

"It's a fairly aggressive fire right now," said Rachel Witt with the B.C. Wildfire Service.

She said although there are structures nearby, none are threatened by the fire.

With support from water bombers and tankers, seven firefighters are currently battling the blaze, with another 20 being sent in.

Witt said there is concern that increased winds expected Saturday afternoon could fan the flames.