After the flood: Grand Forks switches to clean up mode

It's not just ruined floors, sodden walls and electrical safety that Roger Soviskov is grappling with in the aftermath of the Grand Forks flood.

There's also the less obvious losses incurred by the extended interruption in business at his Jogas Espresso Cafe, which shut down almost two weeks ago when the floodwaters hit downtown Grand Forks.

Evacuation order rescinded for about 109 addresses in Downtown Grand Forks due to decreased threat of flooding. These properties remain on alert. Crews are still working in the area to remove temporary flood control structures. Expect intermittent road closures. <a href="https://twitter.com/EmergencyInfoBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EmergencyInfoBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/EkavUdV9uv">pic.twitter.com/EkavUdV9uv</a> —@RDKBdotcom

For instance, on a warm Victoria Day long weekend, like the one just past, the slurpee machine would have normally been humming. Assuming the café had been open. And assuming that the flood had not destroyed the machine itself.

"We lost the slurpee machine. That's a few thousand dollars there just on one machine," said Soviskov. "We're looking probably at a couple of months shutdown or more. We won't know until the restoration company comes back."

Evacuation orders for over 100 downtown Grand Forks addresses were rescinded Tuesday morning, leaving Soviskov and many other business owners trying to wrap their heads around next steps in the aftermath of the worst flood on record.

Jogas Espresso Cafe owner Roger Soviskov is still awaiting a full accounting of the flood damage and losses suffered at his downtown Grand Forks business. (Bob Keating/CBC)

On the main street, front end loaders worked to scoop up the mountains of sandbags that are no longer needed and street sweepers made multiple passes, trying to lift the sludge left behind by receding waters.

Officials say both the Kettle and Granby Rivers are now back within their banks, but the destruction left behind is vast and arbitrary.

The historic Gem Theatre in Grand Forks had waist high water inside during the worst of the flooding. It will need to be gutted. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

The Gem Theatre — B.C.'s oldest continually operating movie house — had waist high water inside during the worst of the flood and will need to be gutted.

But next door at the Luxe Spa only a centimetres of water inundated the ground floor. It could be back in business in just days.

Soviskov says it's hard to project the final price tag on all the damage to his café, nor project how long it will take to fully recover.

"You miss operating most of the summer but that income, that's what carries you through the lean winter months," he said.

Two major roads into downtown Grand Forks are open to traffic again but there’s still a huge cleanup job here. Just talked to a business owner who figures he’ll be closed for a couple of months. <a href="https://t.co/EpMY9kdjFV">pic.twitter.com/EpMY9kdjFV</a> —@Jesse_Johnston

With files from Bob Keating and Jesse Johnston