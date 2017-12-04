Interior Health is launching a review into total joint replacement surgeries performed at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital after a cluster of post operative infections.

This after six people who had either knee or hip replacements suffered infections.

Jane Cusden, a health service administrator for Interior Health, says, although the increase is small, the health authority is being proactive.

"I think we have noticed a blip this time, and we are acting on it."

The review will cover all aspects of the surgeries, from pre-surgical screening through to post-operative care.

Review of joint replacement services underway for #Trail hospital. FMI: https://t.co/dW6xAnyr3W — @Interior_Health

Until its completion, she says, total hip and knee replacement surgeries performed at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital will be postponed but all other surgeries will go ahead.

Cusden says that there are varying degrees of infection, and each patient is impacted differently.

"There is a risk in any surgery of an infection, but it is a serious event for these patients."

The review begins Monday and is set to finish by the end of December.

With files from Daybreak South and Bob Keating