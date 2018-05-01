After consulting mediums, Quebec parents of missing man return to Vancouver to restart search

The Quebec parents of missing hiker Carl Couture are making another effort to find their son after a number of mediums told them he may still be alive.

"Five of them said that he was still alive and maybe he got hurt and maybe doesn't remember his name," said Ghislain Couture. "We came to restart the search."

Carl Couture, 24, was last seen at Grouse Mountain, gearing up for a hike. (Facebook)

The search for Carl Couture was halted on Nov. 12, almost two weeks after the 24-year-old was last seen heading off on a hike in the Hanes Valley near Grouse Mountain.

At the time, North Shore Rescue's Mike Danks said searchers believed there was little chance Couture was alive.

​But Ghislain Couture and Suzanne Charest still have hope. The Levis, Quebec couple have been searching parks and homeless shelters and are putting up posters.

They also plan to meet with NSR volunteers and Vancouver police.

"We want anyone who saw him to let us know," said Couture.

Couture and Charest are putting up posters and searching parks and homeless shelters. (Julie Landry/SRC)

With files from Julie Landry