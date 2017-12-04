The search for a single-engine plane that has been missing in B.C. for nine days has been called off.

The plane, a 1963 Mooney M20D, was reported missing on Nov. 25 at 10:40 p.m. after leaving Penticton, B.C., for Edmonton.

Dominic Neron, 28, and his passenger Ashley Bourgeault, 31, were the only people on board. The plane was last tracked on radar about 46 kilometres northeast of Revelstoke, B.C.

"After an exhaustive search for a single-engine plane missing since November 25, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria has made the difficult decision to suspend their search today as of 15:30 PST, and transfer the case to the RCMP," Maritime Forces Pacific said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones during this extremely difficult time."

According to the release, Royal Canadian Air Force and Parks Canada aircraft flew approximately 120 hours in challenging weather and conditions, covering more than 22,000 square kilometres.

On Sunday, relatives of the missing couple said they hope to continue the search by recruiting volunteers.