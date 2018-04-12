After 3 decades in a coma, Victoria police officer passes away

A Victoria police officer who has been in a coma since a car crash in 1987 died on Wednesday night.

Const. Ian Jordan was seriously injured in an on-duty car collision with another police vehicle on Sept. 22, 1987, according to the Victoria Police Department.

Jordan was responding to an alarm at a business on Fort Street at the time, and collided with a second VicPD car at the intersection of Douglas and Fisgard streets. He was 35 years old at the time.

The officer in the second vehicle, retired Sgt. Ole Jorgensen, was also seriously injured. The two were best friends and had eaten dinner together earlier in the evening, Jorgensen told the Victoria Times Colonist in 2003.

Jordan had already had a rough shift that night, according to a 2010 article in the policing magazine Blue Line. He'd been injured when he was pushed down the stairs of a local nightclub.

Police say Jordan was at police headquarters, getting ready to go home, when the fateful call came in. Nevertheless, he got in his vehicle and headed out.

In a notice last fall marking the 30th anniversary of the collision, VicPD said that Jordan's decision to continue working "showed his commitment to his job and his dedication to his community."

"He is a constant reminder to me of the sacrifices our officers make to keep the citizens of Victoria and Esquimalt safe," Chief Const. Del Manak said in September.

A VicPD plaque was installed in Jordan's hospital room last year.

Police say the crash resulted in changes to the traffic light controls on Douglas Street. According to the Blue Line article, the dispatcher had arranged to have the traffic lights red in both directions at the time of the crash.

The incident also prompted the formation of the department's trauma team, which assists members and staff after traumatic incidents.

The police department is planning a funeral with full police honours for Jordan. He leaves behind his wife Hilary and son Mark.