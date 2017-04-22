RCMP have issued a Canada-wide warrant for man wanted in relation to a shooting in the Okanagan.

On Wednesday evening, a man was shot in the area of Station Street in Oliver. Mounties said he sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Afshin Maleki Ighani, 45, has been charged with attempted murder in relation to the incident. He's also facing charges of uttering threats and possessing a firearm without authorization.

In a statement, RCMP said Ighani is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as 5 feet nine inches, 166 pounds and bald with brown eyes.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said anyone who sees Ighani should stay away and call 911. Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to call their local police department or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.