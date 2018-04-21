Adopt-a-Trail program comes to Kamloops, B.C.

Kamloops, B.C. residents have a new way to take personal ownership of their local parks.

The City of Kamloops has expanded its Adopt-a-Road program to include municipal park trails. Now, private organizations, clubs and citizens can volunteer their labour to pick up litter and debris along park trails.

As spring rolls around and the snow melts, park litter that has been hidden all winter will begin to surface, says Kirsten Wourms, crew leader for the city's natural resources department.

But the resurfacing litter is not nearly as prevalent as invasive plant species — another problem volunteers in the new Adopt-a-Trail program will be tackling, said Wourms.

"I want to get more people into our parks," said Wourms.

The city will provide Adopt-a-Trail volunteers with bright orange garbage bags, a vest and equipment.

A sign displaying the name of the person or organization volunteering will be presented at the mouth of the trail after completion of the second cleaning.

Volunteers will be required to pick up litter along the adopted trail at least three times per year for a minimum of two years. The minimum three clean ups may be undertaken at any time.

Wourms added that the city is considering an Adopt-a-Creekside program in future years.

With files from Jenifer Norwell