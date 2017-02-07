B.C Health Minister Terry Lake has announced almost $8 million in additional funding for the B.C. Centre on Substance Use.

Lake said the additional funding will help address the opioid overdose crisis, which claimed 914 lives across B.C. in 2016.

Today's announcement includes a $5 million endowment for the BCCSU, $1.9 million in operations money and a $1 million donaton by private donor Peter Bull through the St. Paul's Foundation.

The BCCSU is involved in a wide range of activities around addiction and harm reduction.