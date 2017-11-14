The young man charged with second-degree murder in the double homicide of a Vancouver couple made a brief court appearance Tuesday morning.

Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam, 25, shuffled into the prisoner's box wearing a red T-shirt and red pants, glancing frequently at his family in the Vancouver provincial courtroom.

He was arrested last week in a house only blocks from the Marpole home where Dianna Mah-Jones, 65, and her husband, Richard Jones, 68, were found slain in September.

Kam has not entered a plea, and his lawyer and family declined to comment.

Last week, Vancouver police Chief Adam Palmer said Kam had no apparent connection to the couple, and investigators did not know a motive for the killings.

Kam was born in Hong Kong and moved to Calgary with his family as a teenager, before arriving in Vancouver last July, said Palmer.

Diana Mah-Jones, 65, and Richard Jones, 68, as they appeared in an image on their Airbnb listing. The listing has now been removed. (Airbnb.ca)

With files from Brenna Rose