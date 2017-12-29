Summer road trips to Ucluelet and Tofino, B.C., could be challenging this year as highway upgrades will restrict access in and out of the West Coast communities from June to September.

Highway 4 is the only east-west corridor on Vancouver Island that services the region. Upgrades are planned for a 1.5 kilometre stretch of the road, approximately 14 kilometres northeast of the junction where the road splits between the two popular tourist towns.

Ucluelet mayor, Dianne St. Jacques, said the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure proposed a plan to shut the section of highway from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. from June 15 to Sept. 15 to accommodate construction.

"These upgrades are a real solid improvement for safety on our highway," said St. Jacques. "It is something we have been lobbying for [for] years."

According to St. Jacques, the ministry will hold public consultations in January to pinpoint two one-hour periods when the road will open each night between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

"They will be doing a lot of blasting work and most of that will happen during the night, so the road will be opened at minimal times," said St. Jacques.

Local concerns

Krissy Montgomery, owner of Surf Sister Surf School in Tofino, understands the need for highway improvements but is worried about the impact on her business.

"I understand the long-term safety benefits, but the season to make money here is short enough and this is happening in the height of the season," said Montgomery.

Montgomery also said she fears the closures will affect access for emergency vehicles.

According to a statement from Tofino mayor, Josie Osborne, the Ministry of Transportation is consulting with local health authorities, the ambulance service, the RCMP and others to mitigate impacts to first responders.

"It's vitally important for everyone to know that there are plans in place to deal with emergencies," said Osborne, who added that air transport is available for emergency medical evacuations.

'Ultimately, it's worth it'

"I anticipate that the first few weeks will be tough, but once we get used to it and adjust our schedules as best we can, we'll be able to live with it," said Osborne. "Ultimately, it's worth it to improve safety."

According to the ministry, upgrades will include widening the shoulder of the road, eliminating overhanging rock and creating a new rest area and view point to benefit area tourism.

Road closures are only being considered for summer months, but construction is expected to last two years.